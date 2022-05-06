Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to announce $110,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celsion.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
