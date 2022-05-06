Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 116.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 123.67 ($1.54).

CEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.42) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Centamin stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 90.83 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 8,632,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,128,718. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 80.42 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 123.65 ($1.54). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

