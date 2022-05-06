Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

CDEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,766,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,846,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,837 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

