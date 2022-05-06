CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37.

Several research firms have commented on CNP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.07.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 189,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,317,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,602,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 482,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 384,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 463,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.