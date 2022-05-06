Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 465,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,139. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.43.

LEU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,252,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 584.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

