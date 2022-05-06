Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $94.07. 202,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,686. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

