C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. 4,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
