C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.46. 4,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

