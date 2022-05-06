CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $97.23. 71,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.