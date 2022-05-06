Charter Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $7.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital cut their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

CHTR stock opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $410.33 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,752.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

