Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $456.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.85. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after purchasing an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.