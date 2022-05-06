Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.91.

Chegg stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 8.02. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $130,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

