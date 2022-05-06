Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $141.74, with a volume of 23499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

LNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,992,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

