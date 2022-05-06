Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

CQP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,057. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

