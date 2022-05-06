Chesapeake Energy Co. Announces None Dividend of $2.34 (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 2.34 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $97.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

