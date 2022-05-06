China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.66.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.