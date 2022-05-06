China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. China Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

