China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.36. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.20% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

