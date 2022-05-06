China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

