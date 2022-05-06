ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $125.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

