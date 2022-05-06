Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 378,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

