CIBC Lowers Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$38.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.64.

GWO stock traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,777. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.64. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$33.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1099999 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total value of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

