CIBC Trims NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Target Price to C$12.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets lowered NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.83.

NFI stock opened at C$11.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.29 million and a PE ratio of -44.34. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$10.39 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.93.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$757.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -79.25%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779,187 shares in the company, valued at C$144,593,209.89. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards acquired 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 982,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

