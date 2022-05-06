CIBC Trims True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Target Price to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.52. 213,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,013. The firm has a market cap of C$578.44 million and a PE ratio of 11.34. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

