Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.78. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 128,847 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

