Cigna (NYSE:CI) Shares Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $264.30 and last traded at $264.07. 9,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,232,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.08.

The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cigna alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.42.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.