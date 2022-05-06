Citigroup Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $77.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

