Citigroup Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $310.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.71.

NYSE:ROK opened at $214.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $210.62 and a 52 week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

