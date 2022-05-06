Citigroup Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $83.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

K stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

