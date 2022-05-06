Citigroup Raises Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $83.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.
K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.
K stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $71.05.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
