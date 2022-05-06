City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $627.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.