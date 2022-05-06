Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director William F. Ritzmann Buys 1,000 Shares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) Director William F. Ritzmann acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,316.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

