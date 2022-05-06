Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,635.46

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,635.46 ($45.41) and traded as high as GBX 3,680 ($45.97). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,650 ($45.60), with a volume of 25,655 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,655 ($45.66) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,089.29 ($51.08).

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,528.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,633.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 57 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($43.04), for a total value of £368,683.90 ($460,567.02).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

