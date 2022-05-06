ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 89,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,220. ClearOne has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

