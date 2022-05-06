Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Trading Up 0.2%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,377,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.