CloakCoin Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $7,362.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00004091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007885 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,841,989 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.