Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

NYSE:NET opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.84. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

