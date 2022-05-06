Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $77.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.84. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.