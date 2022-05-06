Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.97 and last traded at $82.56. 28,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,419,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

