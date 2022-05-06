CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.88. 369,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.21. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,061,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CMC Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after acquiring an additional 135,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CMC Materials by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 189,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 99,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

