Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.03

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 12481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $758.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

