Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

