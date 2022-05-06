Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:JVA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
