Cogeco (TSE:CGO) PT Lowered to C$120.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Cogeco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CGO stock opened at C$70.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.72. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$70.75 and a 1 year high of C$98.46.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

