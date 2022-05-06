Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,715. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.44. Cognex has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

