Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 757,691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $77,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 618,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,894,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

