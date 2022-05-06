Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $204.69 million and $29.70 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00003065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012034 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

