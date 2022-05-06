Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $290.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.93. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $111.80 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

