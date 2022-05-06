Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.31. 798,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,609. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

