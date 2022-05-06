Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.81% of Commerce Bancshares worth $67,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 320.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $34,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,088. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

