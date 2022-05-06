Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,381,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 649,142 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.96% of Commercial Metals worth $86,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,276. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

