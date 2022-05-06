Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

CWBC stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.50%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,223.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $131,201 in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community West Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Community West Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

