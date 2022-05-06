Comparing FG Financial Group (FGF) & The Competition

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FG Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.63 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,764.68

FG Financial Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 739 3180 2760 163 2.34

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.45%. Given FG Financial Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.33% 5.01% 1.15%

Summary

FG Financial Group peers beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

